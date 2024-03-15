The political and social scenario in Chile, under the administration of President Gabriel Boric, after two years, could be summarized as inept and impotent socialism that continues to fail repeatedly. The promise of a more just and equitable nation has come up against harsh realities marked by economic stagnation, insecurity, failure in the Constituent Assembly and deep political divisions.

In summary, the first two years of Gabriel Boric's government have been marked by a series of challenges and failures that call into question his ability to unify and lead Chile towards a more promising future. Between economic stagnation, escalating insecurity, political controversies and challenges in managing irregular immigration, the Boric government faces the difficult task of reconciling its fanciful campaign promises from its student leader days with the complex realities of contemporary Chile.

Economy

Under Boric's leadership, Chile witnessed the worst economic performance in the last 34 years, with a meager 0.4% growth in GDP per capita between 2022 and 2023, according to analysis by “Libertad y Desarrollo” reported by El Libero. This performance places Boric's mandate as the most unfavorable since the return to democracy, with an increase of 2.4% in the first year followed by a decrease of 0.2% in the second.

Security

Insecurity in the country has reached alarming levels, with 2023 recording the highest number of violent crimes (homicides, rapes, robberies with violence and bodily injuries) in the last nine years, totaling 194,250 cases. This increase reflects a sharp deterioration in public security, challenging the Boric government to find effective solutions to reverse this trend. In terms of homicides, there was a record 1,322 cases in 2022, compared to 906 in 2021. In 2023, there was a small reduction of 3% in homicides, with 1,282 murders. By way of comparison, in 2015, 419 homicides were recordedwhich shows the deterioration of public security in the Andean country.

Irregular immigration

One of the most worrying statistics under Boric's administration is the exponential increase in irregular immigration. In two years, Chile saw the number of illegal entries exceed the sum of the previous four years, reaching 88,418 cases, according to the PDI and the Observatory for Responsible Migration. The situation will worsen even further in 2024, with estimates pointing to almost 100,000 illegal immigrants in the country.

Corruption scandals

In the scandal called Agreement Caserevealed last June, a fraudulent agreement was discovered between a government office and a foundation linked to officialism, resulting in the dismissal of minister Giorgio Jackson, Gabriel Boric's right-hand man, and triggering a series of searches and resignations.

It all started when it was announced that Regional Ministerial Secretary (Seremi) Carlos Contreras signed three agreements worth 426 million Chilean pesos (almost US$500,000) with the Democracia Viva foundation, chaired by Daniel Andrade, raising suspicions of conflict of interest given that Contreras had been chief of staff to deputy Catalina Pérez, Andrade's partner, and they were all members of the official party Revolución Democrática (RD). Investigations surrounding this case have expanded to other regions, with amounts associated with the Ministry of Housing reaching approximately CLP$4.2 billion (approximately US$4.8 million) and those related to Regional Governments exceeding CLP$18 billion (US $20 million).

The case resulted in a total of 11 arrests and several investigations into alleged irregular transfers of public funds, involving several foundations and civil society organizations. Among those detained is Diego Ancalao, former presidential candidate for the People's List, accused of tax fraud and money laundering, as explained by the INFOBAE. The Minister of Housing, despite the controversies, remained in office with the support of the Socialist Party and political networks formed over 32 years as a parliamentarian.

Former candidate for deputy Camila Polizzi was arrested on charges of money laundering in this scandal and is now under house arrest. Recently, Camila opened an account for adult content on Onlyfans.

Constitutional Failure

Boric's attempt to reform the Chilean constitution also ended in failure, with two plebiscites rejected by the population and costing more than 150 million euros. This defeat highlighted a rejection by the Chilean population against far-left ideas in constitutional proposals.

Controversial pardons

Boric sparked controversy by granting pardons to individuals convicted of serious crimes during the 2019 uprisings, including controversial figures such as Luis Castillo, a former guerrilla fighter with an extensive criminal history. These actions have torn apart Chile's social fabric and also raised questions about the government's approach to violence and crime. Political scientist Daniela Carrasco reports in an article published in newspaper La Gaceta de Iberosfera the absurd case of Andrés Fuica, who had been convicted of looting a supermarket in the 2019 riots, and in addition to being pardoned, he received a lifetime pension. In other words, the criminals of the “October” revolts, in addition to being forgiven, are also rewarded.

International politics

The murder of former Venezuelan soldier Ronald Ojeda in Santiago placed Boric under international scrutiny, leading him to describe the incident as “very serious” and highlight the Chilean government's efforts to solve the case. This situation highlighted the challenges that Boric faces not only domestically, but also on the international stage.

This political death on Chilean soil was caused by the criminal organization “Aragua Train”, which is strongly linked to the Venezuelan dictatorship. Political analyst Daniela Carrasco spoke with People's Gazette and said that Boric's foreign policy was “erratic” and that the government promotes a international insertion “turquoise and feminist”. Basically, the Boric government promotes its international relations based on feminism and radical progressive environmentalism (hence the expression turquoise, used by former Chilean Foreign Minister Antonia Urrejola).

It is important to remember that there is a small difference in Boric's foreign policy compared to the São Paulo Forum (FSP). The Boric government has already criticized Nicolás Maduro's dictatorship (including in Brazil), unlike Lula da Silva's position. The international insertion of the Chilean president follows the values ​​of Puebla Groupwhich is based on progressive socialism and seeks to distance itself from the Chavista socialism defended by the FSP.

There is also an anti-Semitic component in his international relations, and the Chilean president has had many conflicts with Israel, following the line of the Latin American left. It is worth remembering that Israel was denied participation in the “International Air and Space Fair” which will be held next month, in Santiago.