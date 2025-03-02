

He Real Betis He has regained land in recent weeks in the fight to be next season in continental competition. The three consecutive triumphs in the championship have notably raised the possibilities of the Verdiblanco team now that the final section of the course arrives. Real Betis enters the last third of competition with good feelings after the last results.

And is that the Verdiblanco team has signed nine out of points consecutively, something that had not happened for two years. You had to go back to February 2023specifically to days 21, 22 and 23 of the championship in the First Division. Then, the team trained by Manuel Pellegrini won the Almería (2-3), Valladolid (2-1) and Elche (2-3).

On this occasion, Real Betis has once again signed a nine of nine by winning consecutively to the Real Sociedad (3-0), Getafe (1-2) and Real Madrid (2-1). The Verdiblanco team is located in the sixth position of the classification with 38 points, six of the fifth classified, Villarreal, which on Monday will close the 26th day in LaLiga with the match at the Ceramics Stadium against Espanyol.

For the Betic team a week will start in continental key with the first leg of the tie against the Vitoria de Guimaraes in the round of 16 of the Conference. And next Sunday (18.30), LaLiga will return with the match against Las Palmas at the Benito Villamarín stadium.