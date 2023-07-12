Two years (well, one year and 11 months to be more precise) after its debut on Switch, PlayStation and PC, Axiom Verge 2 – the sequel to developer Thomas Happ’s acclaimed retro-styled Metroid-a-like – is finally available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Axiom Verge 2 builds on its 2015 predecessor’s exploratory action with a quest to “discover the origins of the Axiom Verge universe”, beginning as new protagonist (and billionaire owner of the Globe 3 conglomerate) Indra heads to Antarctica in search of her daughter.

Here, Indra discovers a portal to an entirely different reality – a ruined Earth-like world infected by parasitic machines – that she’ll need to explore and overcome, battling deadly monsters along the way with her melee-focused abilities if she wants to survive. .

Axiom Verge 2 trailer.Watch on YouTube

And as if one world isn’t enough to be getting on with, there’s also a second, parallel reality known as the Breach, this one explorable using Idra’s remote drone.

Axiom Verge 2 finally makes its long-awaited Xbox debut today in a digital release priced at £16.74/$19.99 USD. And if you’ve yet to play the original Axiom Verge, you can pick it up alongside its sequel as part of a two-game bundle costing £29.24/$34.99. That works out about £3.50/$5 cheaper than buying them both separately.