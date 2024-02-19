The doorman of a nightclub in Murcia who in December 2016 punched a customer of the establishment who had previously been expelled into a coma will have to spend two years in prison after the agreement his defense reached this Monday with the Prosecutor's Office. Three other security workers from the company have also accepted sentences of nine months in prison for being complicit in these events in a trial that will continue on February 26 to decide the compensation to which the victim, Andrés Martínez, who in At the time of the attack he was 28 years old.

The victim's lawyer, Francisco Adán, has indicated that they have agreed to this agreement in the criminal part of the process, which substantially reduces the request for penalties (initially eight and four years were requested respectively for those investigated), with the aim of smoothing the path to possible compensation. He asks that his client be compensated with 470,000 euros since the consequences left by the 20 days he spent in a coma after the attack have resulted in a permanent inability to carry out his profession as a taxi driver.

At the hearing held this Monday, the defendants accepted their guilt in the events in exchange for this reduction in sentences. According to the Prosecutor's Office, the tragic attack took place around 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, 2016. The victim and a friend of his were in a well-known cocktail bar in the center of Murcia and the two doormen who were working that afternoon in access control, DAM and JFZ, they were expelled from the premises for “inappropriate behavior.” The other two defendants, LFDA and Hirsto I., were also security workers at the nightclub, but they were not working that day, but coincidentally were in line to enter the premises.

After being expelled from the room, the victim and his friend had a brief argument with the first of the doormen and threw a plastic bottle against the façade of the establishment, which caused the two guards who were on duty and their two colleagues who were fighting began to pursue the two men. A few meters from the premises, according to the Prosecutor's Office, they surrounded them and “began to attack them, grabbing them, shaking them and kicking them several times.” Hristo I. then punched the victim in the jaw, who fell to the ground with a crash and was left unconscious. Then the four of them turned around and left. The entire sequence was recorded on video by witnesses to the attack. This Monday, Hristo I. admitted to being guilty of a crime of aggravated injuries for these events, and the rest of those involved have admitted to being accomplices to the attack.

None of them, however, has agreed to reach an agreement to compensate the victim, and neither has the company that manages the premises, which belongs to one of the main groups dedicated to nightlife in Murcia, so the procedure will continue. on the 26th only to settle the aspects related to possible financial compensation.

