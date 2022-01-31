A young man was sentenced to two years in prison for participating in the massive beating of another boy, in January 2017, at the gates of the Sala Garaje, in the area of ​​Avenida Mariano Rojas de Murcia. According to the sentence, the attackers gave the victim numerous blows and kicks, throwing him to the ground, where they broke his tibia and fibula. The affected had to be admitted to the Virgen de La Arrixaca hospital in Murcia, where he underwent surgery for these injuries.

The Provincial Court has recently confirmed the sentence imposed on him by a criminal court in the capital. The sentence also contemplates the obligation to compensate the affected party with 15,000 euros. The defendant’s defense argued that, throughout the procedure, it has not been established who caused the victim’s leg to be broken and who was in control of the attack. The Chamber, however, emphasizes that in its opinion “it becomes irrelevant that the appellant was not the person who caused all the injuries to the affected party or that it was not he who fractured his limb.” The essential thing, the court remarks, “is that he participated in the aggression, which is enough to declare his authorship and responsibility.”

A bottle in the air



According to the resolution, the attack occurred at dawn on January 19, 2017 in the aforementioned leisure area. The defendant started, together with a group of young people who have not been identified, a brawl with another man in the course of which he even threw a bottle that did not reach him. At that moment, the affected person, who was with this first young man attacked, required the accused and his friends to stop their attitude, at which point they began to beat and kick the affected person, throwing him to the ground where they continued beating him. . The defendant, in the sentence, is also imposed a fine of 360 euros for a minor crime of mistreatment with respect to the first hit.