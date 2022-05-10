The court in Amsterdam appealed the 21-year-old Alexio F. on Tuesday convicted to two years in prison and youth detention for stabbing the drill rapper Jay-Ronne Grootfaam (18) to death. The sentence is slightly higher than the Amsterdam court imposed last year, when F. was sentenced to twenty months in prison and youth detention. Co-defendant Yammaney A. (23) has been acquitted again.

Grootfaam, known as a drill rapper under the name RS, was stabbed in the neck with a knife on September 3, 2019. He died a day after the stabbing, part of which was caught on surveillance cameras. The suspects belonged to a rival drill-rap group, a music movement characterized by aggressive lyrics and glorification of violence.

The court had previously ruled that there was a so-called emergency weather situation. F. was allowed to defend his co-defendant against an attack by Grootfaam, who himself had a machete in his pocket. According to the judge, however, F. could have done that in a different way than stabbing the victim in the neck with a knife. That is why there was no emergency.

The court previously ruled that there was no preconceived plan by F. to kill Grootfaam. The Public Prosecution Service had demanded eight years in prison and TBS with compulsory treatment. Because F. would suffer from psychological disorders, the sentence was ultimately lower. Juvenile criminal law was applied because according to the court a ‘pedagogical approach’ is necessary. A. was acquitted because according to the judges he only defended himself during the fight.