The Provincial Court of Palencia has confirmed the sentence of two years in prison, four years of disqualification from hunting and a payment of 17,505.95 euros in civil liability for the man accused of killing a female brown bear three years ago in this province of Castile and Leon during a hunt. The appeal filed by the hunter has been rejected, so the sentence imposed by the Criminal Court of Palencia in February of this year will be maintained, which coincides with the one requested by the Public Prosecutor’s Office and by the Brown Bear Foundation (FOP).

The events occurred during a wild boar hunt in Ventanilla (Parque Natural de la Montaña Palentina) in November 2020, near the accused’s hometown, Velilla del Río Carrión, in the province of Palencia. The Court condemns the hunter as the material author of a crime against wildlife for causing the death of a bear that was accompanied by a bear cub, which was not found despite the search operation deployed after the hunt.

The Court concludes that “the sum of incriminating evidence is such that it is impossible to construct an acceptable exculpatory account on the basis of the evidence produced and its content.” It supports both the work of the Civil Guard in its report and the taking of statements, as well as the proceedings carried out during the investigation phase in Cervera de Pisuerga (Palencia), as well as the thorough and detailed analysis of the Criminal Court of Palencia.

The shot was fired by the accused “from a distance of about 40 metres, without taking the necessary precautions, without using the scope he was carrying, despite being warned and knowing that he was in a bear area, and without checking or verifying with all the necessary security due to the place where he was (Natural Park Reserve with a small bear population) the type of species or specimen he was shooting at”, the sentence explains.

The Court also emphasizes that the convicted man “is a regular resident of the area, a gang leader at the time and a regular hunter, given that he occupied the best position of all, which he chose and in the highest area with the best view.” Therefore, the Court concludes that there was “possible intent” in the hunter’s conduct.

The compensation of 17,505.95 euros that the hunter must pay to the Junta de Castilla y León is half of that claimed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the FOP during the oral trial, since the sentence attributes part of the responsibility to the Junta de Castilla y León itself, “by authorizing through its officials a hunt at a prohibited and inappropriate time.”

The Provincial Court’s ruling also recognises the complexity of the case and the high number of proceedings and actions carried out, and the active contribution to the clarification of the process of the popular accusations. The hunter will have to pay the procedural costs of the FOP, as already determined by the February ruling.

