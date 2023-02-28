The Criminal Court No. 1 of Don Benito, in Badajoz, has sentenced a man to two years in prison for killing a lynx with a shotgun, an animal that is in danger of extinction in Spain. The convicted person must pay the Junta de Extremadura the amount of 114,158 euros for the economic damages caused by the loss of the animal. In addition, the sentence includes a sentence of a year and a half in jail for an employee of the convicted person for concealment, with the circumstance in this case of mitigating confession.

The events took place in 2019 on an agricultural farm in that town integrated into a small game reserve. The hunter shot the lynx with the intention of killing it when the protected animal approached the cage where a partridge was kept that served as a lure to attract others of its kind and be hunted, according to the sentence.

The lynx was killed from “a distance of no more than 15 meters, being in an area without vegetation and with a wide field of vision for the defendant. The result was the immediate death of the animal”, according to the proven facts.

The autopsy of the corpse reveals one shot and “an approximate number of 80 cartridge projectiles in the cranial region, thoracic region, forelimbs and less in the caudal region and hindlimbs.”

Knowing of the illegality he had committed and to avoid being discovered, according to the sentence, the hunter called the other defendant, his employee, whom he instructed to take the body and hide it outside his farm. The employee proceeded to remove the animal’s body and hide it outside the farm where it had been killed, and covered the body with plant material to prevent the corpse from being discovered. Later, he acknowledged the facts before the Civil Guard and took the agents to the approximate place where he had hidden the animal.

The accused of the death of the protected specimen was aware, according to the sentence, “of the presence of the lynx species on the land he owned and that it is classified as endangered and that investments and actions have been carried out by of the Junta de Extremadura, with its own funds and from the European Union, on its land and in the area, with the aim of recovering this species”.

For these facts, the court has sentenced the owner of the farm for a crime against wildlife, without the concurrence of circumstances modifying criminal responsibility, to two years in prison and special disqualification for the right to hunt for four years. . To his employee, as the perpetrator criminally responsible for a cover-up crime, a sentence of one year and six months in prison.

The ruling imposes the costs caused in the procedure to both convicted in half. The sentence is not final and can be appealed before the Provincial Court of Badajoz.

