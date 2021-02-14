The Dubai Criminal Court has ruled that an Asian driver and salesperson, who live in Al Ain, have been imprisoned for two years, followed by deportation, after they were found guilty of importing a shipment through Dubai Airport containing shoes, with a hidden quantity of hashish worth 500 dirhams, which they brought with the intention of consuming.

A witness from the General Department for Narcotics Control in Dubai Police said: “An inspector of Dubai Customs, who is concerned with checking the goods imported by express freight companies to Dubai, suspected a parcel coming from Pakistan, containing only clothes and shoes. X-ray examination, and he proceeded to manually inspect him, to find the hashish material professionally hidden inside the sole of the shoes.

The witness added that the inspector informed the control department, and on the date specified for receiving the shipment, the two defendants attended, so they were brought for investigation, and with the first question, he admitted that he had requested hashish for use with him and his friend, confirming that the latter knew the contents of the shipment.

The second defendant stated that he was the one who requested drugs from his country in the name of the first accused, for 500 dirhams, as he worked in a company, and he feared that his behavior would lead to losing his job, and the defendants were charged with committing a felony importing and possessing narcotic substances.

In addition, the Dubai Criminal Court ruled a five-year prison sentence, a fine of 20 thousand dirhams, and a deportation against an Asian unemployed who was convicted of facilitating the abuse of hashish to another person, without financial compensation.

A witness from the General Department for Narcotics Control in Dubai Police said that a defendant who was referred to the Misdemeanor Court was arrested, and a piece of hashish was found in his possession, and he admitted that it was intended to use, and obtained it from the convicted person in this case, so the team moved to the latter’s residence in Sajaa in Sharjah. And he admitted to facilitating the abuse of the last accused, and the Criminal Court ruled that he was imprisoned for five years and deported, in addition to a fine of 20 thousand dirhams.





