The Dubai Criminal Court has ordered the imprisonment of an Asian driver and sales representative who live in the city of Al Ain, for two years, followed by deportation, after they were found guilty of importing a shipment through Dubai Airport containing a hidden shoe with a quantity of hashish, worth 500 dirhams, which they brought with the intention of consuming.

A witness from the General Department for Narcotics Control in Dubai Police said: “A Dubai Customs inspector who checks on goods imported by express freight companies to Dubai was suspected of a parcel coming from Pakistan, containing only clothes and shoes, so he decided not to suffice with the automatic examination by the inspection device. With x-rays, he searched by hand to find the hashish material professionally hidden inside the sole of the shoes.

The witness added that the inspector informed the control department, and on the date specified for receiving the shipment, the two defendants attended, so they were brought for investigation, and with the first question, he admitted that he had requested hashish for use with him and his friend, confirming that the latter knew the contents of the shipment.

The second defendant stated that he was the one who requested drugs from his country, for 500 dirhams, and requested it in the name of the first accused, as he worked in a company, and he feared that his behavior would lead to losing his job, and based on their testimony, the defendants were charged with committing a felony importing and possessing narcotic substances.

In addition, the Dubai Criminal Court ruled a five-year prison sentence, a fine of 20 thousand dirhams, and a deportation against an unemployed Asian who was convicted of facilitating the use of hashish to another person, without financial compensation.

A witness from the General Department for Narcotics Control in Dubai Police said that a defendant who had been referred to the Misdemeanor Court was arrested, and a piece of hashish was found in his possession, and he admitted that it was intended to use, and obtained it from the convicted person in this case, so the work team moved to the latter’s residence in the Sajaa area in the Emirate Sharjah, and admitted in the police inference report and the investigations of the Public Prosecution to facilitate the abuse of the last accused, and the criminal court ruled that he was imprisoned for five years and deportation, in addition to a fine of 20 thousand dirhams.





