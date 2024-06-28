The Civil Court in Dubai ruled to oblige an Arab person convicted of stealing a vehicle owned by an Asian person to pay an amount of 164 thousand dirhams to the insurance company that was responsible for compensating the owner of the car, after a final ruling was issued by the Sharjah Criminal Court convicting the accused who used the trick and impersonated an employee of one of the agencies and moved the car in front of its owner. The court punished him with two years imprisonment.

In detail, an insurance company filed a civil lawsuit demanding that an Arab person be obligated to pay an amount of 164,348 dirhams as a guarantee value that it paid to the owner of a car insured with it.

She stated in her lawsuit that she had insured the Lexus vehicle under a contract that included coverage against damage and civil liability. The vehicle owner reported that it had been stolen by a person who had impersonated an employee of one of the authorities, and made him believe that the vehicle should be impounded because it was fully covered. He loaded it onto a recovery truck and left. It was later discovered that he had stolen it by trickery.

The company said in the lawsuit memorandum that the accused was later arrested, and the Sharjah Public Prosecution charged him with committing the crime of theft, and he was referred to the Sharjah Criminal Court, which sentenced him in his presence to two years in prison.

She added that, based on the criminal ruling, the company fulfilled its obligation towards the vehicle owner under the insurance policy, and compensated the insured with an amount of 164 thousand and 348 dirhams, and then the latter issued a clearance receipt and an acknowledgment of receipt of the amount in exchange for a final and complete settlement of the damage caused to him, as a result of the theft of his insured vehicle. It absolves the plaintiff company of any obligations or amounts.

He also acknowledged that he had waived his rights to sue the vehicle thief to the plaintiff company, which used its right to file a lawsuit against the defendant, and submitted as evidence for its lawsuit a document portfolio containing a copy of the insurance policy, the vehicle license, a copy of the criminal judgment, a certificate from the Public Prosecution in Sharjah stating the finality of the criminal judgment, in addition to a copy of a bank transfer stating that the insurance value had been transferred from the company’s account to the car owner’s account.

After examining the case, the court stated in the grounds of its ruling that according to the Civil Transactions Law, the insurer is obligated to pay the guarantee or the amount due to the insured or beneficiary, in the manner agreed upon, when the insured risk occurs, or when the term specified in the contract comes due.

According to the same law, the insurer (company) has the right to replace the insured or the beneficiary, with the guarantee paid to him in the lawsuits that either of them has against the person who caused the damage that resulted in the insurer’s responsibility, within the limits of the conditions agreed upon in the insurance policy.

As stated in Article 1030 of the Civil Transactions Law, and according to what was decided by the Court of Cassation, the insurance company has the right to seek recourse against the third party responsible for the damage for the compensation it paid for this damage, provided that it has paid the value of the compensation awarded to the right holder, as it is not sufficient. Merely, the person affected by the accident files a lawsuit against her, demanding the compensation he is entitled to for the damage he sustained.

The civil court indicated in the merits of its ruling that, in addition to the above, what is proven in the papers is that the defendant stole the car, his conviction by a final criminal ruling, and the company’s commitment to pay the insurance amount to the insured under the insurance policy, and then the right is transferred to the company to return to the defendant. As he was the one who caused the incident that was the subject of the insurance claim, in addition to the fact that the latter did not appear before the court, which ordered him to pay the plaintiff company the amount of 164 thousand and 348 dirhams, while obliging him to pay legal interest of 5% from the date of the judicial claim until full payment.