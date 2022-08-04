Two years ago the excruciating pain of losing a baby: today John Legend and Chrissy Teigen smile and announce that they are pregnant

After two very difficult years, spent trying to overcome the enormous pain of losing a child that they already felt, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend can finally smile again. The 36-year-old model has in fact announced on social media that she is pregnant again and that she is turning it seems that she is going well.

Credit: chrissyteigen – Instagram

Already parents of moon And Mileswho are now 6 and 4 years old, exactly two years ago, John and Chrissy had found an original way to announce to the world that they were expecting their third child.

At the beginning of August 2020, the British singer had in fact released the video of his new songin which his wife Chrissy appeared with him with a now evident tummy.

A joy that, unfortunately, never came to fruition. Because little Jack, this is the name that was chosen for the baby, didn’t make it and he is surrendered well before he came into the world.

After it heartbreaking announcement of the miscarriage, months of great pain followed for the model and the singer.

Pain that will now finally come soothedthanks to a new pregnancy which seems to be going in the best way.

Chrissy Teigen’s announcement

As always, Chrissy Teigen has chosen to tell everything, including her emotions, in a long post Published on Instagram.

In the letter, the former supermodel also explained the reason that pushed her to wait a few more weeks, before coming out into the open. Here are his words:

The last few years have been a real concentration of emotions, but the joy has returned to fill our home and our heart again. After a billion hits, we have another one on the way. After each visit I would say to myself: ‘Ok, if he’s healthy today I’ll announce it’.