“It’s official, it will be a boy”: Cristina Marino and Luca Argentero will give birth to a little brother for little Nina

A few months after the tender announcement of a new pregnancy, Luca Argentero and his beautiful bride Christine Marino they have decided to also reveal the color that the bow of the unborn child will have. After little Nina, born about two years ago, the actor and fitness entrepreneur will welcome a handsome boy into their home.

Cristina Marino has not often appeared in front of the cameras, as naturally happens to her husband, the beloved actor Luca Argentero.

Lately, however, the many who follow and support them have had the opportunity to see them together on the show Amazon Prime Videos “Celebrity Hunted“, in which they found themselves for fun to escape from special agents who tried their best to capture them.

Even earlier, at the beginning of last September, the two had given a very happy announcement to the world. In other words, that soon one would arrive new baby in their house.

They told it by publishing a photo on social media that portrayed them on the beaches of Salento. The sun setting behind them highlighted the belly now clearly visible of Christina. A hashtag with the number 4 had then removed all doubts.

About two years ago Argentero and Marino became father and mother for the first time, giving birth to little Nina. A year later they are married and now they are ready to expand their beautiful family again.

Cristina Marino pregnant with a boy

When Christmas is almost there, Cristina Marino has decided to also reveal the gender of the baby who will give birth in a few months. She did it in a long and interesting interview given to the weekly Grace.

It’s official, it will be a boy. My hope is that he falls madly in love with me. Because the love I see in Nina’s eyes when she looks at her father is something special.

Then he continued by telling a nice anecdote:

The funniest thing is when we ask her how much she loves us and she always replies: ‘A lot of daddy, a little bit of mami’. She is a little girl with an already very strong identity.

Questions now remain as to what the first name that the two will give to the little one. A doubt that fans hope to remove as soon as possible.