The Spanish actress and presenter, Ana Obregon became a mother at the age of 68: the baby was born from a surrogate mother

Sensational in Spain and throughout the entertainment world, for news that left millions of viewers speechless. Ana Obregon, Spanish actress, presenter and former model became a mother at the age of 68. She did it thanks to her surrogacy and in recent days she went to a clinic in Miami to get to know her baby.

Credit: Hola

Ana Victoria García Obregónknown in the world of show business under the name of Ana Obregon, was born in Madrid on March 18, 1955.

He began his career in show business at a very young age, making his film debut in 1981, when he starred in the film Car Crashes directed by the Italian director Antonio Margheriti.

In the following years he starred in a number of other films, but also in TV series which have met with some success in Spain and abroad. Among the many also in Desire to singin which Gianni Morandi was also present.

Her career as a presenter is also important, she conducted the Spanish program ¿Que apostamos?equivalent of the Italian program Scommette che.

His name has often appeared in the magazines of gossipdue to the numerous love stories lived with well-known characters.

One of the most important was the one with the Italian-Spanish count Alessandro Lecquio of Assaba y Torlonianephew of Beatrice of Bourbon-Spain, who wrecked the marriage between the latter and the Italian model Antonia Dell’Atte.

From their story was born a son named AlexUnfortunately deceased in May 2020 at only 27 years old, due to a tumor.

Ana Obregon is now a mother again

An incalculable pain that of Ana Obregon, partly soothed by the choice made some time ago, that of become a mother againat the age of 68, through the surrogacy.

The actress headed to Florida in recent days, to a private clinic in You love meMemorial Regional Hospital, to await the birth of her girl. The little one, according to what was reported by the Iberian newspaper Hola, would have been born on March 20th.

A few days after the birth, the actress was allegedly seen and immortalized by photographers of the newspaper as she left the clinic with the baby in her arms.