Two years ago Piero Angela died, the moving memory of his son Alberto

On August 13, 2022, Piero Angela, the father of scientific dissemination, died: his son Alberto remembered him on social media with an emotional post.

The presenter and his science communicator has in fact written on his profile Instagram: “It’s been two years since my father passed away. But you never get used to the absence of a loved one. Especially if he marked not only the life of your family, but also became a strong presence in the lives of many who listened to him on his shows or read his books. I also think of those who, thanks to him, decided to dedicate their lives to research and the themes of knowledge”.

“Many, in fact, who remind you every day how important he was in their lives. And that is not something to be taken for granted. Having managed to inspire entire generations of Italians to be passionate about the themes of knowledge and learning is the best reward for his commitment. The best testimony of how he managed to “do his part”, as he said in the end”.

Alberto Angela writes again: “Looking back at this photo taken just a few summers ago, my thoughts return to the beauty of chatting with him. He had an answer to every question you had. He gave it to you with a smile. And it always turned out to be the right one. In every field. I have never met such a wise person. So bright. Of the many, too many things that I miss, there is also and above all this”.

“The freedom to roam in knowledge with a simple and serene dialogue, which opened your mind with trajectories beyond the horizon. Being with him enriched your knowledge. And knowledge has a flavor that is very reminiscent of freedom. If you think about it, one of the truest freedoms is knowledge. Thank you all for remembering Piero with such affection”.