Before choosing his path, Blanco cultivated another great passion, football. The past of the rising star of Italian music

The success of the 2022 edition of the Sanremo Festival continues. By now we have arrived close to the fourth and penultimate episode and the provisional ranking sees the 18 year old in the lead, together with Mahmood veteran and already winner of the race in 2019 Blanco, rising star of Italian music. But do you know that, until a few years ago, it was thought that his destiny must be linked to football?

Music fans are not finding out now. Despite the very young age (19 years next February 10), Riccardo Fabbriconi in art Blanco has already been in the top positions of the charts for quite some time.

His songs “You make me crazy”, “Until they bury them” and “Blu Celeste” have been, in the last year, real hits who have climbed all kinds of rankings.

The last song, “Chills“, Presented at the Sanremo Festival together with his friend and colleague Mahmood, seems to follow exactly the same footsteps as the previous ones. So much so that, at the end of the third episode of the most important singing festival in the country, it is first in the provisional ranking.

The talent in music is undoubtedly crystal clear, but Blanco, until a few years ago, seemed to have to break through in a completely different field, the rectangular one from football.

Blanco’s past as a footballer

Exactly. Because Riccardo Fabbriconi was not doing badly at playing football. He played in Serie C at a very young age, with the jersey of Feralpisalòbefore moving to the Vighenzi Padenghe.

It was a young woman promise and he seemed to have a lucky future ahead of him, but in the end he chose a completely different path, which would seem far from wrong.

He thought about telling his story, interviewed by The Corriere della Serahis former coach Vittorio Sandrini:

He told us that he had always been very happy, but that he had chosen the music. We knew she was singing, some tracks could be found on his YouTube channel of him.