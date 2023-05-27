Gabriele Pavolettoni found a bracelet belonging to a former American soldier and, 80 years later, returned it

The story told by a 19-year-old boy from Pisa is very moving, Gabriel Pavolettoni, who recently made himself the protagonist of a truly noble gesture. During a search with his metal detector he found a bracelet belonging to a former US soldier. Bracelet which, following careful and arduous research, the young man was able to return to the family of his former fellow soldier.

Gabriele is a 19-year-old boy with a great passion for research with the metal detectors. This passion led him, absolutely by chance, to make an incredible discovery.

Two years ago, in 2021while looking for metal objects in the Tuscan countryside, more precisely in the pine forests of Tombolo, he actually found one strange object under a pine tree.

An apparently very dated bracelet, which featured a written on the plate.

Back home, the boy washed the bracelet well and discovered what was written on the tag: “Lt Ernest A. Holtclaw – From Annies Xmas 1943“.

Intrigued, the then 17-year-old started his own searches on the internetwith the intention of finding out who it belonged to.

The young man knew that where he had found the bracelet was an area that during the Second World War had been the scene of several battles and US Army camps. So he concentrated in that direction and actually, after much effort, he had a feedback.

In a group on social networks, he found the profile of a soldier named Ernest A. Holtclawa lieutenant of the 34th Tori Rossi infantry, stationed in Tuscany during the Second World War.

Also through the internet he discovered who the lieutenant was disappeared and was buried in Boston cemetery.

The journey of Gabriele Pavolettoni

In the following two years Gabriele Pavolettoni used his time to conclude his studies at the high school and therefore to graduate, but also to plan your trip to Massachusetts.

On April 13, the young man flew to Boston with his mother and went to the cemetery where Mr. Holtclaw is buried. It was a very difficult undertaking just to find the tombstone, said Gabriele, let alone that of track down his family members.

Luck and fate, however, did their part again and thanks to an Italian American, the Mr. JimGabriele and his mom managed to get to their destination.

The hidden message in the bracelet

The 19-year-old met Patriciawhich turned out to be the sister in law by Lieutenant Holtclaw.

The 90-year-old was moved to listen to the history of Gabriele and opened up in telling the story of her brother-in-law and that bracelet.

Holtclaw is died in 1975her brother, Mrs. Patricia’s husband, in 2006.

The bracelet had been given to the lieutenant by her cousin Annieswho wanted to wish him a Merry Christmas and at the same time give him a good omen for a soon return home.

Ernest had returned home safely and today, 80 years later, he is his lucky bracelet also returned home.