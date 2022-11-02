Two years ago Gigi Proietti died: the causes of the death of the Roman actor

What are the causes of the death of Gigi Proietti, the Roman actor who died on November 2, 2020 on his 80th birthday? Gigi Proietti passed away following the worsening of problems in the Carciaci. The Roman actor had been hospitalized for a few days in a Roman clinic, but his conditions worsened the previous day, Sunday 1 November. Proietti was hospitalized in intensive care. In the past the actor had suffered from heart and in 2010 he was hospitalized in intensive care at the San Pietro hospital in Rome following a severe tachycardia.

Gigi Proietti was born in Rome on November 2, 1950. A multifaceted artist, he has covered numerous roles in his career: actor, director, stand-up comedian, voice actor, TV presenter. He first established himself in the theater, then also in cinema and television. The beginnings in the theater date back to the university years, then since 1970 the Roman actor has been the protagonist of great successes such as Caro Petrolini, Cyrano, The Seven Kings of Rome. His most famous theatrical performances, such as To me eyes, please, come thanks to the collaboration with the writer Roberto Lerici. On television the interpretation of him, starting from 1996, of Marshal Rocca, one of the most followed TV series in Italy, remains famous. Proietti had also been the protagonist of other successful TV series such as Un son in half and Italian Restaurant. The Roman actor has also established himself over time in the variety, with programs such as Fantastico and Fatti and Fattacci.

The memory two years after his death

Today, November 2, 2022, many, many wanted to remember Gigi Proietti. The Italian newspapers did this by dedicating several pages to him, the colleagues who worked with him (but not only), Rai, which in the very early afternoon will broadcast one of his films on Rai 1, and the many fans of the actor.