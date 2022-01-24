In the city of 11 million inhabitants where the origin of Covid-19 was reported, no local infections have been recorded since August, but the lack of answers and certainties about the disease continues to be a constant in local life, while China tries to arrive with the fully controlled pandemic at the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics

Each country has its own count of Covid-19 waves. Wuhan, where the first wave officially emerged, commemorated this Sunday the second anniversary of a confinement that lasted 76 days and affected 11 million people.

It was 10 in the morning and with the expectation that a closure of the city would be declared, dozens of people tried to anticipate and escape, some of them with symptoms, which would contribute to the spread first throughout China and then to the entire world.

At that time, law enforcement officers set up barricades at all entrances to the city, the capital of Hubei province. At that time, the media officially reported less than 600 infections, but a few days later the local health system would completely collapse and the death toll from that first wave would be 3,869 people.

Official secrecy has been maintained over the two years and several closures have been carried out since then, the last one in Xi’an, Anyang and Tianjin, cities that between the three have more than 24 million inhabitants, where there were reported dozens of cases of Omicron in December.

These long confinements and a policy of constant screening have allowed China, the country with the largest population in the world (more than 1.4 billion people), to keep the coronavirus at bay, with 105,000 infections in the last two years.

In Wuhan, for it to be possible to add five months without community broadcasts, it has been necessary to get used to new and increasingly strong restrictions, such as the obligation to present a digital code in public places that records the movements of the last two weeks, constant use of masks or quarantines when entering the city.

Silence: the cost of China’s success in controlling Covid-19

China has had no answers about Covid-19, neither for its citizens, some of whom have faced harassment and even jail time for questioning official policies, nor for the rest of the world, which still does not have a clear explanation of how originated the new coronavirus.

Zhang Hai shows a photo of his father, who contracted Covid-19 and died after being admitted to a hospital in Wuhan due to a fracture, on October 16, 2020. © AP/Ng Han Guan

Zhang Hai is one of the citizens who has suffered the consequences of speaking out publicly. After the death of his father, who was infected and died in January 2020 after entering a Wuhan hospital for a fracture, he wrote a public letter to President Xi Jinping demanding compensation, asking for sanctions for the city’s health officials and questioning due to the rush of the first investigations that were validated by the World Health Organization.

Since then, he claims to have suffered from what he calls “invisible oppression”, such as harassment by men who prevented him from leaving his home in Wuhan for four days during a visit.

The second anniversary of the confinement has been an auspicious date for many to remember on the Chinese social network Weibo Dr. Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist at the Wuhan Central Hospital who warned about the emergence of the virus and was investigated for “spreading rumors”. Li contracted the disease and died in February 2020.

Zhang Zhan, a lawyer who acted as a citizen journalist during the lockdown in Wuhan, disseminating images of the harsh conditions of the confinement, has been sentenced to four years in prison and is on a hunger strike that has triggered the call of Reporters Without Borders asking for his release.

CHINESE | RSF calls for the release of Zhang Zhan, a reporter sick with Covid-19, on the anniversary of her sentence ▶️ She was sentenced to 4 years in prison for covering Covid-19, now she faces imminent death ▶️ Received the RSF award in 2021https://t.co/ONjUgthTYq — RSF Spain (@RSF_ES) December 27, 2021



Another lawyer, Chen Qiushi, was missing for seven months after spreading the conditions in Wuhan hospitals, and there has been no news of businessman Fan Bing since February 2020.

Beijing 2022: China’s new challenge in the fight against Covid-19

The Chinese capital will become the first city in the world to host both the summer (in 2008) and winter Olympic Games on February 4. The new challenge for the Chinese health system and authorities is to maintain strict control of the pandemic to prevent an outbreak with the entry of thousands of people from dozens of countries involved in the event.

Among the 2,586 people related to the Games who entered the country from January 4 to 21, 171 cases of Covid-19 have already been detected, none of them in athletes.

Image of the mascots of the Winter Olympic Games displayed in Beijing, a city in which the festive atmosphere of the fair is not yet perceived, January 22, 2022 © Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A strict bubble will separate those accredited, be they athletes, officials, volunteers or journalists from the citizenry. Daily screenings will be carried out on all those authorized to move within the bubble.

In addition, there will be no ticket sales to the general public, but to selected people, who must observe strict biosanitary measures.

With AP and Reuters