The war of aggression Russia against Ukraine is about to enter its third year. There are many reasons to feel good, but also to worry. In short, it is time to take stock.

What Ukraine and its Western supporters have achieved following the Russian invasion of February 24, 2022 is extraordinary. Russia is a nuclear power, its population is 3.5 times larger than that of Ukraine, its GDP exceeds its current rival by 10 and, in addition, it has an army with many more troops and equipment. Despite this, It has been fought until –almost– a draw. Ukraine controls about 80 percent of its territory, just as it did two years ago.

Obviously, the president Vladimir Putin calculated that his war of conquest would resemble his previous invasion of Ukraine in 2014, when Russian forces swept in and quickly seized Crimea and much of the eastern Donbas region.

Two years ago I saw Ukraine, Europe and the United States weak and divided. And also He believed his generals when they promised him that the Russian army was strong and would crush any resistance Ukraine could muster.

All of these assumptions were miscalculated. However, There are reasons to worry.

Doubts about a victory

Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The long-awaited Ukrainian counteroffensive, designed to liberate territory and achieve a battlefield victory or at least a boost that would lay the groundwork for promising diplomacy, was largely rejected. Russia has learned to live with Western economic sanctions and has diverted much of its vital energy exports to China and India.

Western military sanctions have also been circumvented: Russia continues to sell weapons to India and other countries, and buy them from North Korea and Iran. It has been able to acquire apparently civilian technology and products that can be repurposed for military uses. It has expanded its defense industrial base and now has a considerable advantage over Ukraine in the amount of artillery and ammunition it can send to the battlefield.

Russia shows few signs of exhaustion. Despite the extraordinary human cost of the war, estimated at more than 300,000 Russian soldiers killed or injured, Putin's control over the media and public narrative has allowed the Kremlin to minimize dissent and persuade many Russians that their country is the victim and not the aggressor.

Meanwhile, Ukraine shows signs of political division. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently fired his top general. More importantly, Ukraine is struggling on the battlefield due, in large part, toRepublicans in the United States Congress have blocked a $60 billion military aid package.

The Republican opposition appears to reflect a mix of resurgent isolationism, sympathy for Putin's authoritarianism and a partisan desire not to hand President Joe Biden a political victory before the election November presidential elections.

In the best-case scenario, Biden will be able to convince enough Republicans to work with him and his Democratic colleagues to approve a new aid package, which is in the strategic interest of the United States. But this result cannot be counted on, despite growing evidence that Ukraine is running out of weapons and ammunition and, consequently, experiencing increasing difficulties in facing Russian military pressure (see second note on the front).

This raises the question: How could Ukraine and its friends in Europe and elsewhere fill at least part of the void left by a US no longer willing to offer significant levels of aid?

Europe and Asia

Europe has already agreed to provide Ukraine with more than $50 billion in new economic aid. But a coordinated plan is needed with other countries, such as South Korea and possibly Japan, to provide Ukraine with weapons and ammunition so it can better defend itself and attack important Russian military targets. At the same time, friends of Ukraine must help it reconstitute and expand its arms industry, so that it depends less on the ability and willingness of others to provide it with the resources that the war effort requires.

At the same time, Ukraine can reduce its resource needs and save lives by adopting a largely defensive military strategy. Protecting and preserving the 80 percent of the country you now control is feasible and essential. Ukraine would not give up anything by adopting this stance, given that the military liberation of Crimea, Donbas and other areas occupied by Russia is not in the cards, at least in the short term. And it can continue to seek full territorial restitution at the negotiating table, as long as serious talks begin.

If weapons supplies will determine how Ukraine fares this year, November's US presidential and legislative elections will largely determine how you fare in 2025 and beyond. If Biden is re-elected, and if the US Senate moves to Republican control, as many expect, but Democrats take back the House of Representatives, the stage will be set for renewed US economic and military aid and, possibly, a bond between Ukraine and NATO. This would disabuse Putin of the idea that time is on his side, in turn increasing the chances that diplomacy will come to the fore.

However, if former President Donald Trump wins and Republicans retain control of the House of Representatives, Ukraine will face a much more difficult future. The burden of Ukraine's security would fall even more on itself and its friends in Europe and Asia. If they prove willing and able to fill much of the void that would be left by the withdrawal of American support, a prolonged stalemate on the battlefield followed by constructive diplomacy could be foreseen. Otherwise, Putin is likely to maintain his advantage on the battlefield and come to the negotiating table only to impose the outcome he has sought all along.

The difference between these two possible futures is abysmal. There is a lot at stake for Ukraine, for Europe and for the world. Chinese President Xi Jinping, with his own designs on Taiwan, is watching with great interest how all this unfolds. Also Iran. If the United States is reluctant to fulfill its obligations and uphold the rule of international law that territory cannot be acquired by force, we face a future much more violent and dangerous than the past.

RICHARD HAASS

© PROJECT SYNDICATE

NEW YORK

This is what it's like to live on the front lines

Oleksandr Sirski Oleksandr Sirski, new commander of the Ukrainian military forces.This week, days before the two-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine,

the new commander of the Ukrainian armed forces, General Oleksandr Sirski recognized that the situation on the battle front is “extremely complex” and that the country lacks men and weapons to face the war.

“Russian occupiers continue to increase their efforts and outnumber” Ukrainian forces, General Sirski said on Telegram.

“The operational situation is extremely complex and stressful,” he added. ​ “We are doing everything possible to prevent the enemy from advancing on our territory and to maintain our positions,” Sirski stressed, acknowledging that

its forces are suffering to contain the multiple Russian assaults

in the East.(Read more: Polar bears risk dying of starvation if the Arctic summer lengthens)Sirski, who was long the commander of kyiv's military operations in the east, f

He was promoted to army chief in early February

and President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded changes after the failure of the Ukrainian counteroffensive in mid-2023.

We are taking all possible measures to minimize our losses On his first visit to the front as commander in chief, the general was accompanied by the Minister of Defense, Rustem Umerov, and passed through the cities of Avdiivka and Kupiansk, two combat zones. “We are taking all possible measures to minimize our losses,” he said.

Since October, Russian forces have been carrying out massive attacks and bombings to capture Avdiivka, a largely destroyed industrial city. The position of Ukrainian defenders has deteriorated since January, and

The city's mayor, Vitaly Barabash, recently spoke of a critical situation in some neighborhoods.​

On the other hand, in the Black Sea, where Ukraine managed in 2023 to push back the powerful Russian fleet with the help of missiles and drones, and

This week kyiv announced the destruction of another enemy ship, the Cesar Kunikov.

​

Ukraine's military intelligence department (GUR) explained that it had used Magura V5 naval drones to destroy the ship off the city of Alupka, on the Black Sea coast, causing “critical holes” that led to its sinking. (Also: 'What I have seen in Gaza surpasses anything one can imagine': Doctor)

According to the Ukrainian military, since the war began two years ago, 24 ships and one submarine have been “disabled,”

which would represent a third of Russian ships in the Black Sea. ​

Russia rarely acknowledges its losses and on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov declined to comment on the Ukrainian claims. On the land front, the goal of recovering almost 20 percent of Ukrainian territory occupied by Russian forces still seems very far away.

The Russian army continues to attack Ukrainian cities near this front.

​

Early Wednesday, a mother and her nine-year-old son, as well as a pregnant woman, were killed in a bombing that hit a hospital in the eastern town of Selidove, according to Ukrainian authorities. And a few hours later, another Russian attack killed two women, aged 62 and 74, in the village of Mikolaivka, 80 kilometers northeast, in the same Donetsk region, according to the regional governor.

Daria Andriievska