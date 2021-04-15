This Thursday, April 15, 2021, it is two years since the fire that nearly ended one of the most recognized monuments in the world: the Cathedral of Notre Dame de Paris. President Emmanuel Macron has planned a visit to the temple to coincide with this second anniversary in which we open the focus to what the fire entailed and how a reconstruction is progressing, which is expected to be complete in 2024.

On April 15, 2019, an image – which was thousands – went around the world: that of Parisians looking in astonishment towards Notre Dame Cathedral. The gesture, common among the millions of visitors that the French capital receives annually, turned into a nightmare for the inhabitants of Paris on that day in April. Thick smoke billowed from the roof of Notre Dame Cathedral, which was ablaze for 15 hours.

The historical, religious and architectural symbol of the city – with the permission of the Eiffel Tower – was finally saved from the collapse. More than 800 years of French and European history were saved for “a quarter of an hour or half an hour”, as the then Secretary of State Laurent Nuñez affirmed afterwards. Only the wooden deck and the spire – both of great architectural value – disappeared after the fire.

A man to water from Notre-Dame de Paris by train de brûler, on 15 April 2019 Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT AFP / Archives

Since then, the reconstruction of this work of art, which has inspired others so much, became a matter of State for the Government of Emmanuel Macron, which set the year 2024 as the deadline for the reconstruction of the temple and for the adaptation to the current standards of its security systems and protocols, factors indicated as deficient after the reconstruction of the facts.

Problems and controversies in reconstruction

Following the announcement of the reconstruction effort, there have also been controversies and moments of uncertainty, such as when on July 18, 2019, the Mediapart research portal published that the authorities had deliberately minimized the lead concentration data found in schools near the building. .

This high concentration of lead caused a lawsuit due to lack of security that led to the stoppage of works on July 25. Reconstruction was later resumed on August 12 after improving security measures for the personnel involved.

Already in March 2020, another inconvenience was encountered in the reconstruction of the temple: the Covid-19 pandemic. On the 17th of that month, the 80 workers who worked in the cathedral had to stop working because of the confinement that the French Government ordered throughout the country.

Notre-Dame Cathedral workers’ first task has been to remove hundreds of tons of scaffolding that was damaged in the fire. Martin BUREAU AFP / File

A new delay that on the eve of the first anniversary of the fire opened a question mark for the French: would it be possible to finish the reconstruction in 2024?

Second anniversary at the gates of the end of the first phase of reconstruction

Despite all the inconveniences, the authorities continue to maintain April 15, 2024, the date of the fifth anniversary, as the day of the reopening of the temple, although it must be done without all the finished works. On this second anniversary, Emmanuel Macron will pay a visit to the works to thank the technicians and artisans for their work in the reconstruction.

It is the occasion to thank all those who have made it possible to save the cathedral, those who are working on its reconstruction and the 340,000 donors from around the world who have made these works possible, “the Elysee explained this Wednesday.

This summer the first phase of the works will have to finish, which will give rise to the beginning of the restoration itself. At the moment, among other advances, the selection and felling of the 1,000 oaks whose wood will be used to rebuild the framework of the transept and the spire, destroyed in the fire, have already been made, which will be faithful, but not identical to those destroyed in the fire.

Cutting down the oaks selected for the reconstruction of Notre-Dame de Paris in the Villefermoy forest in Seine-et-Marne on March 15, 2021 Martin BUREAU AFP / Archives

“Now my concern is to get rigorous planning to set our path for reopening to worship in 2024,” said General Jean-Louis Georgelin, coordinator of the works, in a video about the restoration broadcast on social networks.

At the moment it seems that the planned deadlines can be met, although the monetary factor could also play against Macron’s plans. So far donations worth € 833 million have been collected, but they may not be enough.

It seems difficult, however, that French institutions cannot find a way to finance the work that will once again give splendor to one of the nation’s greatest symbols.

With EFE and local media.