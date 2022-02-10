This is a story that tells us how life overcomes death and how love continues even after tragic vicissitudes that take away our dearest affections. Bimba was born two years after the death of her father. The basketball player, well known in Civitanova Marchetragically died in an accident in 2020. Today the wife became the mother of their little girl.

Francesca Polli on Facebook announced the birth of Vittoria, daughter with Attilio Pierini, a 38-year-old athlete from Porto Recanati, who died two years ago, in June 2020, in a tragic road accident.

Man is died on the A24. He was in the car along with his wife, who survived crash with very serious injuries, but they have healed. Their greatest dream, that of having children, seemed to be lost forever.

Francesca Polli, despite being left alone, has decided to continue carrying out the couple’s dream. Come on Facebook she sported her baby bump and her husband’s team shirt.

Two years after the death of the husband in a tragic accident, the woman welcomed little Vittoria into her life, managing to carry on the pregnancy even in memory of the father who unfortunately will never get to know the little girl.

Bimba was born two years after the death of her father, how was this possible?

Between 2019 and 2020 Francesca and Attilio had started a medically assisted procreation process to have a child. Route interrupted by the accident of 23 June 2020, while they were going to Rome.

Thanks to the seed frozen of her husband, however, Francesca, also to honor the memory of the man she had loved, decided to carry on the pregnancy alone. Vittoria was born in Civitanova Marche. The greeting message of the basketball team where his father had been active: