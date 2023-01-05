Biden commemorates the anniversary this Friday with a special ceremony at the White House that celebrates “the courage and patriotism” of those who defended democracy
Two years after the brutal attack on the Capitol and attempted coup, the United States celebrates the triumph of its strengthened democracy at the polls, with historic investigations underway and convictions of many of those involved. But the institutions are alert. “The climate of threat” has not disappeared, according to Tom Manger, the new head of the Police
