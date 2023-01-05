Hundreds of Trump supporters who denied the former president’s electoral defeat stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021. / LEAH MILLIS / REUTERS

Two years after the brutal attack on the Capitol and attempted coup, the United States celebrates the triumph of its strengthened democracy at the polls, with historic investigations underway and convictions of many of those involved. But the institutions are alert. “The climate of threat” has not disappeared, according to Tom Manger, the new head of the Police