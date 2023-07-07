Haiti commemorates this July 7 the second anniversary of the assassination of former president Jovenel Moïse. The crime sent shockwaves through the country and abroad, bringing with it a deep political and security crisis. Two years later, the most impoverished country in America is still mired in countless crises in all sectors, insecurity has been increasing marked by kidnappings, murders and sexual abuse.

President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in his residence during the early hours of July 7, 2021. A group of armed men, made up of 26 Colombian and Haitian mercenaries, broke into his private residence in Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti, and shot him. fatally. His wife Martine Moise she was also injured in the attack. The assassination quickly sparked instability and a political and security crisis amid redundant crises.

The attack was extremely violent and planned, with the ex-servicemen using long firearms and tactical gear. In addition, in social media videos taken by citizens, slogans were heard in English and Spanish. Which gave the authorities a first clue as to who was responsible for a new tragedy for the country. The mercenaries posed as United States Drug Enforcement Administration agents to break in and commit the crime.

Following the assassination, a series of clashes and security operations ensued in Haiti. Haitian authorities implemented measures to locate and arrest the perpetrators, who were unable to leave the country. In the days after the assassination, search and seizure operations were carried out in and around Port-au-Prince. Haitian security forces confronted the suspects, resulting in the death of three perpetrators and the capture of the rest in a house where bullet holes are still visible, and which has now been converted into a car wash business.



















The multiple crises plaguing the Caribbean nation

Although the country has been repeatedly marked by violence, this is one of the most significant crises, according to experts who spoke to the AP news agency. The situation in Haiti has only deteriorated since the assassination of the former president in 2021.

A series of political, social and economic events have given rise to a complex and multidimensional humanitarian crisis in the countryespecially in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

Police officers patrol a neighborhood amid gang-related violence in central Port-au-Prince on April 25, 2023. Between April 14 and 19, clashes between rival gangs left nearly 70 people dead, including 18 women and at least two children, according to a United Nations statement published AFP – RICHARD PIERRIN

News about sexual abuse, kidnappings, murders and police ambushes have become daily news in the Haitian capital. The gangs have taken advantage of the political chaos and public discontent with the current government to further consolidate their power. More than 60% of the capital is under total control of these armed groups.

There are more than 160,000 internally displaced by gang violence in Port-au-Prince, According to the latest report from ‘Human Rights Watch’. Many live on the streets, in the city’s main parks or in makeshift refugee camps.

Rosy Auguste Ducéna, from the National Network for the Defense of Human Rights in Haiti, spoke to RFI and he mentioned in April that he would be talking about 100% of the capital that would be controlled by these criminal groups. With no control over the violence, many Haitians have been forced to flee their homes.

Workers flee from tear gas fired by police as they demonstrate to demand better wages and working conditions in Port-au-Prince on May 9, 2023. Employees in the garment sector participated in a demonstration to demand a minimum of 2,500 gourdes (16 dollars) per day. AFP – RICHARD PIERRIN

With a worrying record of at least 1,446 violent deaths so far in 2023, Haiti is in the throes of a deep security crisis..

During the first four months of the year, Mobile teams from Doctors Without Borders report treating a total of 7,781 people impacted by violence. LThe rates of murders, kidnappings and violent attacks have experienced a 28% increase between January and March of this year compared to the last half of 2022, according to the latest UN report.

Access to essential services such as physical and mental health care, water and sanitation is seriously compromised throughout the city, especially in the neighborhoods most affected by violence. Conflicts between rival armed groups hinder the free movement of citizens and a large part of the population lives in extremely precarious conditions.

A judicial process without answers

Since then, the assassination continues to be surrounded by an ongoing investigation and a lack of significant progress in the search for the masterminds. The investigations into those who devised the crime are stalled, which creates discomfort and doubts about impunity and the future trial in the United States.

It was revealed that a group of mercenaries, mostly Colombians, was responsible for the attack on the presidential residence In Port-au-Prince, three of them were murdered days after the events, one was extradited to the United States, and the rest are deprived of their liberty awaiting trial and sentence in a jail in the Haitian capital. In addition, a Haitian doctor was identified as one of the alleged masterminds of the murder.

Cooperation between Haitian and US authorities has led to the indictment of seven people in the US for their part in the assassination. Among those charged is Rodolphe Jaar, a former Haitian drug trafficker who admitted his involvement in supplying the assassination group with weapons and ammunition. John Joel Joseph, a former Haitian senator, has also been identified as another key suspect in the case. These advances have allowed for a greater understanding of the details of the plan and the connections between the perpetrators.

Although progress has been made in arresting and charging several suspects, key people are still on the run, including Joseph Félix Badio, a former Justice Ministry official. The authorities continue their efforts to capture these suspects and bring them to justice.

The current Haitian prime minister, Ariel Henry, was charged by the attorney general for having alleged links to the Jovel Moise murder case on Tuesday. AP – Matias Delacroix

The Port-au-Prince Prosecutor’s Office called Prime Minister Ariel Henry in September 2021 as part of the investigation into the murder. of the former president However, Henry fired the nation’s attorney general at the time, Bed-Ford Claude, hours after he was subpoenaed. The former attorney general had declared to the judge in charge of the case that there was enough evidence that compromised the current prime minister to prosecute and request the accusation of him.

The decline in Haitian politics

In early January, the terms of the only 10 remaining senators expired, leaving a country of more than 11 million people without elected office and without legislators in its House or Senate. Ariel Henry, the prime minister elected by the international community, concentrated all power, despite the fact that the Haitian constitution states that there must be a prime minister and a president.

Henry announced on February 6 of this year the installation of the so-called High Transition Council (HCT). An entity that was created with the intention of calling for upcoming elections. The formation of the HCT must, among other things, lead to the formation of the provisional electoral council, with the objective of organizing the elections to revitalize the democratic institutions. Without a head of government, the country has no institutions.

The Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, announces, during the commemorative acts of the country’s independence, that this week the High Transition Council (HCT) will be installed, “a commitment to an inclusive transition and transparent elections.” pic.twitter.com/SnBBxCX9mb – EFE News (@EFEnoticias) January 1, 2023



For his part, the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, visited Haiti on July 1 and asked foreign governments to “help the country combat growing gang violence”.

I have just come back from a visit to Haiti. Conditions are desperate, but solutions are possible – if we act now. We cannot forget the Haitian people. The world must step up. pic.twitter.com/z4TR7tKRJJ —António Guterres (@antonioguterres) July 6, 2023



In addition, he urged credible elections and highlighted the need for more humanitarian aid due to deep poverty and lack of access to food and water. Experts point out that the current violence makes it difficult to hold elections.

The corruption revealed after the assassination

This case has raised questions about corruption and impunity in Haiti. The determination of the motives behind the murder and the capture of the fugitive suspects are fundamental steps to guarantee Justice and accountability. The trials of the defendants in the United States are expected to begin in the coming months, which will provide more information about the planning and execution of the murder.

Local media point out that it is important to note that Moïse was a controversial president, and although some people disagreed with his actions, his death occurred in disturbing and absurd circumstances. Therefore, they also demand Justice for the former president, regardless of political views.

This would not only contribute to resolving the case in particular, but would also strengthen the rule of law in Haiti and help prevent impunity for crimes that occur in the Caribbean country and strengthen the long-awaited stability of the country.

Meanwhile, the country continues to face growing political, economic, and social tension that has led citizens to take justice into their own hands against gang members, a movement known as Bwa Kale. The reflection of a society in crisis and without guidance.