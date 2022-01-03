Two years have passed since the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. The anniversary, commemorated by thousands of people in Tehran’s largest prayer hall, was attended by President Ebrahim Raisi. From there, the president asked that former US President Donald Trump be tried for ordering the death of the high military man.

Iranian flags, choirs against the United States and Israel and portraits of Qassem Soleimani flooded a room of the Mosala Mosque in Tehran on Monday, January 3, where thousands of followers of the assassinated general paid tribute, two years after his death.

With the excitement of the audience, the President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, appeared on stage. With a sober tone he evoked Soleimani and little by little the tension in his words began to rise when he remembered who had ordered the assassination of the military man, appreciated by thousands of Iranians.

“The aggressor and the main murderer, the then president of the United States, must face Justice (…) It would be fine if the trial of Mr. (Donald) Trump, Mr. (Mike) Pompeo and other criminals is carried out in a court where their horrible crimes are addressed and they face justice for their actions. Otherwise, I will tell all American leaders that the hand of vengeance will undoubtedly fall from the sleeve of the Muslim nation, ”Raisi said to an agitated audience.

Soleimani, a former general at the head of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guardians (IRGC), was killed alongside Iraqi Lieutenant Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a US drone bombardment on January 3, 2020 near the Baghdad airport, when Trump was the president of the United States. At that time Iran promised revenge, which was remembered on Monday by the Islamic president.

Commemoration for the death of ex-military Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, Iran. January 3, 2022. © Majid Asgaripour / WANA via Reuters

“The rapist, murderer and criminal, the former president of the United States must be tried, must be subjected to the Ghesa law,” said Raisi, referring to a kind of ‘talion law’ that, in Iran, allows the victim to provoke his aggressor the same damage that he suffered.

In recent days, several Persian cities have filled with posters in the streets to commemorate the former military man, whom the Persian republic describes as a “hero”, “martyr”, “social activist”, and even “activist against climate change. ”.

Soleimani, strong symbol of the Iranian revolution

On January 3, 2020, then-President Donald Trump ordered a drone bombardment against the Iranian military in Iraq, in response, according to the president, to a series of attacks on US “interests” there. country. Soleimani was killed along with another lieutenant near the Baghdad airport.

The death of the military man angered the Persians and, five days later, Iran retaliated by firing missiles at a US air base in Ain al-Assad that housed US troops in Iraq, and another near Arbil. There were no fatalities in the attack, yet Washington said many of its soldiers suffered traumatic brain injuries from the blasts.

An Iranian woman holds a photo of Qassem Soleimani during a ceremony to mark the second anniversary of his death in Tehran, Iran. January 3, 2022. © Majid Asgaripour / WANA via Reuters

The Soleimani commemoration in Iran takes place on the same day that negotiations to rescue the 2015 nuclear deal resume in Vienna, Austria after a three-day hiatus during the end of the year holidays.

Iran, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, China, Russia and the United States – indirectly – are trying to recover the agreement that limited the Iranian nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of US sanctions.

With Reuters, EFE and AFP