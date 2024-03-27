Two years after the much-discussed blow that Will Smith (55) dealt to presenter Chris Rock during the Oscars, the consequences for the couple continue to be felt. The actor and his wife Jada Smith have seen the number of donations to their charity only decrease since the incident. As a result, they will now have to close the doors of the Will And Jada Smith Family Foundation.

#years #Oscar #incident #Smith39s #charity #close #doors #due #insufficient #donations