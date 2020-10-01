A photo of Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, October 25, 2018 (YASIN AKGUL / AFP)

There are several procedures underway in Turkey, to try to shed light on the savage assassination of Jamal Khashoggi. Everything indicates that this Saudi journalist, who criticized the Riyadh regime, was cut to pieces within the walls of the Saudi consulate. His body has never been found. Turkey has launched two proceedings in absentia against 26 Saudi nationals who have all fled Turkey.

The first targets 20 people and the trial began in early July. Among the accused are two men considered by the Turkish courts to be responsible for the assassination. And these two men, Saoud Al Qatani and Ahmed al Assiri, are relatives of the Saudi Crown Prince, the strongman of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Ben Salman. The second procedure is very recent: six new indictments carried out on September 28 by the Turkish prosecution. Two of them target employees of the Saudi consulate and the prosecution is calling for life in prison.

In Saudi Arabia, there is another procedure, and there have already been judgments in a parody of justice. In a completely opaque procedure, the Saudi justice initially condemned eight people including five to the death penalty. Without knowing the identities of the accused. And then in early September on appeal, these death sentences were commuted to 20 years’ imprisonment. But there again, total opacity: no adversarial procedure, still no information on the identities of the convicts. We just know that the two alleged sponsors identified by Turkey were “cleared”.

The Saudi power, which had at first completely denied the case, ended up adopting an intangible discourse: the assassination was indeed committed by the Saudis, but they acted by themselves, without any order coming from it. high. Only the Saudi press welcomed the judgment in early September. Everywhere else, this judgment has been denounced as a denial of justice: “a joke”, in the words used by Jamal Khashoggi’s companion, “a parody” according to the UN representative.

It must be said that several investigations point directly to the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Ben Salman and he was obviously not worried. The UN, and even the CIA have pointed this out. So much so that several American senators, including in the ranks of the Republican party, the party of Donald Trump, consider MBS to be “responsible for the assassination”. But the US president has pushed for all lawsuits to be dropped. He even bragged about it to journalist Bob Woodward, arguing for the preservation of the economic interests of the United States.

Mohammed Ben Salman tries to restore his image. Saudi Arabia is due in particular to host a G20 summit next month, which will be virtual, because of the virus. This will certainly not be enough to dispel the serious doubts that continue to hang over the responsibility of the Riyadh regime in the assassination of Khashoggi.