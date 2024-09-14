A very serious accident occurred a few days ago near Milan. A mother was driving her car carrying her baby. girl two years old when she was thrown out of the car because she was not properly secured in the seat.

Here’s what happened.

Little girl thrown from moving car: she ended up in hospital

Thursday 12th September around 4pm a very bad thing happened accident along the provincial road 216 Masate-Gessate. It is precisely here that an event occurred that should never have happened and which unfortunately is linked to the concept of failure prevention and safety.

A mother of the family was driving his car and had his car with him girl of 2 years. This however was not safe, as the seat on which he was traveling was unhooked. Most likely, moreover, there were no containment measures to control the closing of the door.

During a curve, perhaps taken at high speed, the car door suddenly opened and the little girl was thrown out of the moving vehicle. Emergency services arrived immediately on the scene and took the little girl to the nearest hospital.

The dynamics of the accident

Obviously, the little girl’s condition worried everyone, which is why the rescuers urgently transported her to the nearest hospital. According to the statement, the little girl was traveling on back seat inside his car seat, but the seat belts had not been fastened.

We do not know whether the child unhooked them or whether the mother did not secure her before starting the vehicle. The causes that would have caused the accident are also unknown. the opening of the car. It was certainly not locked as it should have been and probably the little girl, by moving, managed to open the door handle.

At the moment the little girl has been transported to code red at the Niguarda hospital, but it seems that his life is not in danger despite his rather serious conditions. The police are instead at work as it is necessary to reconstruct the dynamics of this terrible accident.

