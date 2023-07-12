A two-year-old girl died. during a armed attack addressed to his family, in the Bus Terminal of San Luis Potosi, as confirmed by the state security spokesman, Miguel Gallegos Cepeda.

During an interview for local media, the spokesperson explained that the events were recorded last weekend, when a family was traveling to the Terminal Terrestre Potosina (TTP) San Luis Potosi.

While they were driving along Avenida Industrias, a group of armed men aboard another vehicle began shooting at them repeatedly and then fled the scene.

The two-year-old girl died at the scene of the events, while, according to Gallegos Cepeda, the mother was transferred to receive medical attention in a hospital from the capital of San Luis Potosí.

The security spokesman explained that the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) already carry out the investigations necessary pairto clarify the case in which The two-year-old girl lost her life.

He explained that it is being investigated if the reason for the armed attack was due to some kind of dispute, if it is due to a personal situation or if it is related to a criminal group.

Regarding the question as to whether the people were from San Luis Potosí, Gallegos Cepeda pointed out that it is known that they were going to the Bus Terminal, but it is unknown if they were from another city or state.