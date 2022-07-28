The parents would have walked away through the streets of the historic center

A two-year-old girl and her dog were rescued by the Carabinieri of Desenzano del Garda (Brescia) after they were locked up in an SUV. The episode happened last Sunday: around 12.30 a passerby noticed the baby and the animal in difficulty and called 112.

After trying in vain to track down the child’s parents, the soldiers of the mobile radio nucleus broke the front window of the car and let the child and the dog out. The little girl was hot and understandably terrified but her condition was not worrying, fortunately: refreshed and heartened by the military, it was not necessary to seek medical attention. Even the little dog got away with some water.

After a few minutes, parents returned who would have walked away through the streets of the historic center. The two claimed that they had only gone away for a few minutes, but their version is not convincing: they were reported to the judicial authorities for neglect of a minor.

Follow LaZampa.it on Facebook (click here), Twitter (click here)Instagram (click here)

Don’t miss the best news and stories from LaZampa, subscribe to the free weekly newsletter (click here)

– The cat Geó, love under the hedge

– The lock on the fridge, the hunger for love of bulimia and the dachshund dog Attila

– From New York to Venice (and beyond): the journey around the world of the three sponge cakes, mocaccino and donut

– New York towards a ban on the sale of cats and dogs in shops: this is how they want to push adoptions

– A German family buys a house in Sicily and finds a stray dog ​​in the garden. They adopt it (and not only)

– A woman quits her job after her boss’s heartless response to the family dog’s death

– The beautiful story of Bear, the dog adopted an hour before being put down

– A tourist disturbs two sea lions, they rebel and it is chaos on the beach in California

– Island of Elba, Legambiente’s complaint: “Sharks dead in the seabed are a warning to divers”

– The shopkeeper opens the door to the stray cat who wants to escape from the heat wave

– When a child runs after a bird he does not learn respect for animals, the mistake of not being a parent

– Zoophobic wave in Iran where owning a dog will become a crime

– Dog Taka who survived the house fire now inspires others to never give up

– Feeds almost 50 cats every day, in India a woman reported by condominiums for “pollution”

– Protects the serial killer of cats, the Supreme Court confirms the sentence

– Leaving a dog or other animal in the car in the heat is a crime. Can I break the window? The attorney’s answers

– Environmentalists against the Jova Beach Party in Vasto: “Beaches and streams are not discos”

– Without water and without food: parrot rescued from a balcony in Turin, the owner had gone on vacation

– That unbearable silence, Carolina and her dog Frida

– The seagull and the “kidnapped” Pinscher dog, the expert: “It would be a very rare event and not for predation, but to defend the offspring”

– Seagull grabs a Pinscher dog and takes it away in flight. The puppy has been lost