Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

Split

Two dogs were at the two-year-old’s side as she set off alone into the forest. (Symbolic image) © Funke Photo Services/imago

What parents go through when their own child disappears is unimaginable. In the USA, one case ends lightly.

Michigan – In Michigan, a little girl gave her parents a real scare. The two-year-old disappeared from her home garden last Wednesday (September 20) together with the family dogs. Unlike the case of the missing Rebecca Reusch in Germany, the girl was quickly found in the USA.

Country: USA City: Faithorn, Michigan Day, date: Wednesday, September 20th time The parents called the police around eight o’clock in the evening

Girl disappeared in the USA – family friend finds her in the forest with her dogs

The two-year-old had originally been playing in the garden. Because she didn’t have any shoes on, her uncle asked her to go into the house. When the mother wanted to check on the child, but she couldn’t be found in the garden or in the house, she finally called the police. So around eight o’clock a call came in to the station in rural Faithorn CNN citing a police spokesman reported. Drones and police dogs were used to search for the toddler.

According to the report, residents formed their own search party and made their way to the nearby forest area. Around midnight, a family friend finally came across one of the two family dogs, which had also disappeared. Not far away he also found the little girl. She was sleeping on the floor – with her head on the second dog.

USA: Girl disappears with dogs – and is found unharmed

“She lay down and used one of the dogs as a pillow, and the other dog laid down right next to her and protected her,” police officer Mark Giannunzio told The Associated Press. “It really is a remarkable story,” he added.

“She has these dogs wrapped around her finger,” said the mother opposite CNN. When she got back home, the two-year-old giggled and said “Hey, Mom.” According to the police, the child remained unharmed despite being absent from the forest at night, as the US television station reported.

A teenager from Texas, however, was missing for eight years. In 2023 he suddenly reappeared. (mbr)