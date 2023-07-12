Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

He is visiting his grandparents, then he disappears without a trace. In France, a two-year-old boy is missing.

Munich/Le Vernet – State of emergency in the French community of Le Vernet: A two-year-old has disappeared since Saturday. The search for little Émile is in full swing – so far without success.

Surname: Emile Age: two years Disappeared since: Saturday 8 July 2023 Community: Le Vernet in southern France

Disappeared without a trace: Two-year-old Émile from 100-inhabitant community missing

The picture of the two-year-old is on the front page of the newspapers in France and is in all the news. Many fear for the fate of the boy. But there is still no trace of the child who disappeared in a mountain village. Little more than 100 people live in the municipality of Vernet. Émile was there on vacation with his grandparents when they lost sight of him on Saturday night. He lives with his parents near Marseille.

Twelve hectares of land have been combed since the disappearance, all 30 houses in the village searched, 25 people questioned and twelve cars inspected – without any result. Around 90 gendarmes and soldiers were again deployed in the French Pre-Alps on Tuesday with the help of sniffer dogs. Investigators also examined all cellular connections in the area since the disappearance.

The search for two-year-old Émile in the French Pre-Alps has been underway since Saturday. © Nicolas Tucat/AFP

France: Two-year-old disappears without a trace – evidence and clues are scarce

“Little Émile has not been found,” prosecutor Rémy Avon said on Tuesday (July 11), three days after the boy’s disappearance. At the moment there are no indications or clues as to where the child could be.

There is nothing more than the statements of two witnesses who saw the boy walking down a street in the small town of Le Vernet in southern France. The prosecutor emphasized that the search for even the slightest trace would continue. Initially, there was no evidence of a kidnapping or a homicide.

Disappeared without a trace: French police publish photo of two-year-old – parents “concerned”

French police addressed the public on Sunday (9 July). A telephone hotline and a photo of the boy should help to find him again. The following information was given about Émile:

Size: 90 centimeters

Eyecolour Brown

Hair Color: Blonde

Clothing: Yellow top, white shorts, hiking boots

According to prosecutor Avon, the parents are “concerned,” as he is opposite BFMTV explained. However, many people shared their condolences in the missing person’s case via social media such as Twitter, Instagram and Co.

