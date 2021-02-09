The Herten-based sausage company Herta is on trial in France because of the accusation of negligent homicide. A two-year-old boy choked on a piece of sausage while on vacation.

In a court case for a child who was choked to death on a piece of “Knacki” sausage from the Herten company Herta in August 2014, the verdict should actually be pronounced on Monday, February 8th. As 24VEST.de * now reports, however, the court in the southwestern French city of Pax requested an expert opinion instead.

Herta has been standing trial in France since January 25th. "Negligent homicide" is the allegation after Lilian Lerbey, who was almost three years old at the time, turned himself in August 2014 swallowed on a piece of Knacki* had and was choking. In the process, Herta France is demanding an acquittal.