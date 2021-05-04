Xbox he will finally put an end to the criticism that accused him of not having exclusive games, and for this he acquired several studios that are already working on his next projects.

A lots of gamers still worried about big titles triple A, especially of Bethesda, which for years have reached different platforms.

Although they haven’t said exactly how each game will work, it was recently shown that two console exclusives will be temporary in Xbox and they will be able to reach other platforms if they wish.

We still don’t know if the triple-A games released by Xbox they will be exclusive permanent or temporary, but some titles under the program ID @ Xbox they will have freedom after a few months.

Recently some internal documents were leaked from Microsoft detailing the plans for STALKER 2, developed by GSC Game World.

Although the study said it had no plans to take its work to Playstation 5, it is detailed that they will be free to reach other platforms after three months.

Something similar will happen with Tetris Effect: Connected, which will be able to migrate off Xbox on May 10, that is, six months after its launch.

Stalker 2 It still does not have a final release date, but it has a release window agreed for the third quarter of 2021.

Not all Xbox games are temporary exclusives

The same document shows that not all titles will have the same treatment, since The Gunk, in charge of the study Image and Form Games, it will only be distributed within this platform.

It is necessary to point out that this information should be taken with caution, since it would form part of the material revealed on the occasion of the trial between Apple and Epic, but its veracity has not been confirmed.

We’ll see what happens to the triple A games of Xbox.

