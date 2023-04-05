His Excellency Aleksandar Vucic, President of the Republic of Serbia, received a written message from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, related to bilateral relations and the strategic partnership between the two countries.

His Excellency also sent a similar written message to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, during his reception today in Belgrade, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, where His Highness handed His Excellency the written message and the other written message from him.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed to His Excellency, during the meeting, the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and his wishes for the Republic of Serbia and its people for progress and prosperity.

His Excellency conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and his wishes for the UAE to continue progress and progress.

During the meeting, they discussed the outcomes of the working visit made by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” to Serbia last October, and its fruitful results and positive repercussions on creating several opportunities to expand the Emirati-Serbian strategic partnership, in a way that serves the mutual interests of the two friendly countries and their peoples. .

His Excellency and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan also discussed tracks of bilateral cooperation, and stressed the importance of building on the strategic partnership between the two countries in order to strengthen and develop it.

The two sides also affirmed the depth of the Emirati-Serbian friendship, which is witnessing continuous growth and development with the support and care of the leaderships of the two friendly countries.

The Serbian President and His Highness reviewed a number of issues of common concern, including the situation in the Middle East and the Balkans, in addition to regional and international developments.

In this regard, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the agreement recently concluded with European mediation and under the auspices of the European Union regarding normalization between Serbia and Kosovo, and His Highness renewed the UAE’s support for all efforts to achieve peace and stability in the Western Balkans.

After the meeting, His Excellency Aleksandar Vucic, President of the Republic of Serbia, and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, held a joint press conference on his working visit to Serbia, the strategic partnership between the two countries, and files of common interest.

At the outset of the press conference, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Al Nahyan thanked President Vucic for the fruitful and constructive discussions today that dealt with the excellent bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, and a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

His Highness said, “Today, we are witnessing a distinguished strategic partnership between our two countries in various areas of common interest, especially at the economic and commercial levels, as our bilateral non-oil trade has grown from about $13 million in 2012 to nearly $127 million in 2022.”

His Highness affirmed that the relations between the UAE and Serbia are not based only on the political and economic fields, but also on the level of the two friendly peoples. The UAE hosts more than 5,000 Serbian residents who work in many fields, including entrepreneurship, education, the health sector and aviation. A thousand Serbian tourists last year.

His Highness said, “The recent visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” to Serbia in October 2022 confirmed my country’s interest in building bridges with our friends, and striving to achieve peace, regional stability and prosperity, as this is considered an essential feature of the partnership between UAE and Serbia.

His Highness added, “The Middle East region has suffered from many decades of conflicts, during which we believed that dialogue and cooperation are the best option to overcome these conflicts. Without that, we would not have reached where we are today in terms of prosperity, development, and opening horizons for a better future for its peoples.”

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, “By virtue of these experiences, my country welcomed the agreement on normalization between Serbia and Kosovo, wishing all countries in the Balkan region to benefit from our experience to overcome differences and open a new page to achieve regional cooperation.”

His Highness stressed the importance of continuing to seek results that satisfy all parties, and said, “We are certain that this task requires courage and leadership, and we are confident that under President Vucic’s guidance, a quantum leap can be achieved in relations between Serbia and Kosovo, which would encourage the state of UAE and many other countries to invest in these two countries.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the UAE’s support for all efforts aimed at achieving peace, stability and prosperity in the region and beyond, and we look forward to further strengthening our cooperation towards this common goal.

At the end of the press conference, His Highness said, “Thank you, His Excellency the President, for the warm reception. Thank you as a friend of the UAE.”

For his part, the Serbian President welcomed His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and the accompanying delegation.

He expressed his great appreciation for the recent work visit paid by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, to the Republic of Serbia, stressing his country’s aspiration to move forward towards strengthening the strategic partnership with the UAE in all sectors.