Two people were injured in a shooting incident near the Old City in East Jerusalem on Saturday, Israel’s emergency service said. The police speak of a ‘terrorist attack’ and say that the perpetrator is a 13-year-old Palestinian. It is the second shooting incident in two days: seven people were shot dead at a synagogue in East Jerusalem on Friday.
