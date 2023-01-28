Two people, identified as father and son, are in serious but stable condition after receiving bullet wounds in a shooting that occurred in the Ciudad de David settlement. The attacker, a 13-year-old from East Jerusalem, was wounded by two armed civilians and is in police custody.

Hours after the shooting that left at least 7 dead in the vicinity of a synagogue in occupied East Jerusalem, another shooting attack caused two injuries near the Old City.

According to the Israeli Police, the attacker was a 13-year-old teenager, a resident of the predominantly Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan, who opened fire on two people in the City of David settlement.

The medical services identified the wounded as a father and a son, aged 47 and 23 respectively, who suffered bullet wounds to the upper part of the body. After receiving emergency treatment at the scene, they were taken to a nearby hospital and are in serious but stable condition.

The minor responsible for the shooting, for his part, was injured by two armed civilians and receives medical attention in an ambulance from the Israeli police.

news in development