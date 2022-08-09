The two miners who had been trapped in a mine in the center of the Dominican Republic since July 31 were rescued. After spending 10 days underground, they were found alive and without any damage to their health. The two workers were sent for rigorous tests to verify that their physical conditions are in order. The country’s president, Luis Abinader, was present at the time of the rescue.

After a rock slide occurred, two miners were trapped in the Cerro de Maimón (Cormidom) mine in the center of the Dominican Republic since July 31. This Tuesday morning (local time), they were rescued in optimal health conditions.

The Dominican Gregory Méndez and the Colombian Carlos Yépez, were initially evaluated by health personnel, reporting that they had no noticeable affectation. Later, they were airlifted to the Santo Domingo Military Hospital, some 100 kilometers from the mine.

José Richardson, director of the Santo Domingo Military Hospital, said that the admission of workers to the facilities will focus on post-traumatic stress and that they will have psychological support. He hopes they won’t spend more than 72 hours in the hospital, he added.

During the ten days that they were trapped, the miners permanently received basic life support inside the mine. They were assisted with water and liquid food, which allowed them to be found in good condition at the time of rescue.

View of the military plane from Canada, which carried aid for the rescue of the two workers trapped since July 31 in the Cerro de Maimón mine, Dominican Republic. A military plane from Canada landed last Sunday in the Dominican Republic with a load of machinery and tools to help rescue the two workers who had been trapped for 10 days. © EFE/Orlando Barría

The Minister of Public Health of the Dominican Republic, Daniel Rivera, reported that the two workers are “in perfect condition and clinically they look good,” after spending so many days underground. However, he said that more advanced tests will be carried out on his vital organs, mainly respiratory and kidney functions.

The miners will have to make a gradual transition in their diet, from liquids to solids, so that their organisms are not affected.

“They do not have a cough, they do not have respiratory disorders or fever, the blood counts are normal, as revealed by the first tests that have been carried out on them,” said the official, in addition to congratulating those responsible for the miners’ monitoring protocol. .

International support was key to bringing the miners safe and sound

In an operation with more than 70 underground mining experts, Méndez and Yépez were rescued “after accessing the new diversion tunnel, referred to as rescue route B, one of the two routes that had been created since the beginning of the rescue plan. to get to the point where the two miners were,” the Dominican Mining Corporation (Cormidom) said in a statement.

The rescue team was supported by 40 geological, geotechnical and mining engineering technicians from countries such as Australia, Canada, Colombia, the United States, among others. Luis Abinader, president of the country, came to the mine to talk with the recently rescued.

We thank @JustinTrudeau, Prime Minister of the Government of Canada, for your prompt response to our request for help; which facilitated the rescue of miners trapped in the Cerro de Maimón mine. Thank you very much on behalf of the Dominican people! #MinersRescue🇩🇴 – Luis Abinader (@luisabinader) August 9, 2022



The president also said that he will receive the two miners together with their families at the National Palace, seat of the Presidency, once they are ready to visit. Last Thursday, Abinader had visited the mine and had communicated with both by radio giving them encouragement.

Paul Marinki, president of Cormidom, a Dominican company with foreign capital, thanked the two men and their families “for the patience and trust placed in the rescue efforts”, in addition to applauding “the efforts of all the experts who worked tirelessly to bring them alive to the surface”.

Since the news was known, the company located in the Province of Monseñor Nouel, paralyzed the extraction operations of the copper and zinc mine to concentrate entirely on the rescue of the miners.

With EFE and local media