Atlanta.- Two workers were killed and another injured in an explosion early Tuesday at a Delta Air Lines maintenance facility near Atlanta’s airport.

Delta said it was cooperating with authorities to investigate what happened.

WSB-TV, citing unnamed sources, reported that a tire on the plane blew out, killing a Delta employee and a contractor.

Firefighters and police responded to the scene near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport shortly after 5 a.m., the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

“The Delta family is saddened by the loss of two of our team members and the injuries of another following an incident this morning at the Atlanta Technical Operations and Maintenance facility,” Delta said in a statement. “We extend our full support to their families and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time.”

Delta thanked the rescuers and doctors who responded to the scene.

“We are now cooperating with local authorities and conducting a thorough investigation to determine what occurred,” the Atlanta-based airline said.

The facility where the incident occurred is part of Delta TechOps, which performs repair and maintenance work for Delta and more than 150 other customers around the world.

TechOps President John Laughter said in a memo to staff that the airline will offer the services of psychologists to speak with employees.

“We are all in this together, and we will get through this by supporting each other,” he said.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens posted a message on X offering his condolences to the families of the victims.

The International Association of Machinists and Air Workers, which is trying to unionize 20,000 Delta employees, called on the airline and authorities “to promptly conduct a thorough investigation into how this happened.”