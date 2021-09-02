A 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were affected by inhalation of toxic gases this Thursday when mixing products for cleaning tasks in the cellar of a place located on Paseo Rosales de Molina de Segura. Specifically, the two intoxicated people, owners of the establishment, combined sodium bicarbonate with bleach.

According to the Emergency Coordination Center, the event occurred at around 6:10 p.m. and the intervention of the firefighters was necessary to proceed with the ventilation of the premises. An ambulance from 061 also traveled to the scene. After attending to those affected ‘in situ’, the health workers did not consider their admission to hospital necessary.