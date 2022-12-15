Salamanca, Guanajuato – Two workers who dug in a subdivision, died buried through the earth of the hole they dug; In Salamanca his colleagues tried to get them out, but were unsuccessful, the victims were 30 and 35 years old.

the fact happened around noon Tuesday in the Arboledas II subdivision, located on the road to Mancera, next to a private school.

The number of emergency 911 received the report for which elements of the Civil protection, Firemen, Red Cross Y Municipal police.

Upon arrival, the body of security found several of the workers carrying out desperate labors rescue for dig up your companions.

The emergency personnel joined to work and used an excavator to remove as much earth as possible to reach the workers, however when lThey managed to rescue them, they no longer had vital signs..

Some of the workers began to cry knowing that their companions had dead, because they did everything possible to rescue them.

“have Calm down dude, that’s how it is the job and these are the risks we have every day”, said one of the employees trying to comfort his colleagues.”, one of the colleagues was heard to reassure his crying colleague.

The fact was dealt with by the Guanajuato State Attorney General’s Office (FGEG)which was in charge of the protocols required by law.