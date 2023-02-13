Mars factory in the US received a fine due to the fall of workers in a vat of chocolate

US authorities ordered the Mars factory in Pennsylvania to pay a $14,500 fine after two workers fell into a vat of melted chocolate in June 2022 and nearly drowned. According to USA Today, as a result of the fall, both men had to be urgently hospitalized.

The Federal Occupational Safety and Health Agency concluded that the workers involved in the incident at the Mars factory in Elizabethtown were not qualified to work with tanks and did not receive the necessary safety training to use the factory equipment.

The men who fell into the tank partially filled with liquid chocolate were not full-time employees of the factory – they were sent by the contractor to carry out repairs. Emergency personnel were only able to extricate the victims by cutting a large enough hole in the bottom of the tank. One of the workers was so seriously injured that he had to be hospitalized by helicopter.

