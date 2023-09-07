Two women will compete for the first time for the presidency of Mexico in 2024 after the former mayor of the capital Claudia Sheinbaum was proclaimed on Wednesday night -early today in Spain- candidate of the leftist ruling party to face the opposition Xóchitl Gálvez.

Sheinbaum, a 61-year-old scientist, was the most voted in the polling process of the Morena party, whose results were announced to the jubilation of her supporters who shouted “president, president!”

“Today the people of Mexico decided,” Sheinbaum said in her first message as a candidate, where she stressed that the party’s unity “is essential” in the face of the presidential elections and after former Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, another of the candidates, rejected the process validity.

irregularities



The former mayor achieved an average of 39.4% of the preferences, almost 14 percentage points above Ebrard, who came second with 25.8%.

Ebrard alleged irregularities in the polls and maintained that by ignoring his claims the party removed him from the process. He also opened the possibility of seeking the presidency by another path.

“There is going to be a president of the Republic!” Sheinbaum exclaimed at the end of her speech, after which she was hugged and applauded by the other four pre-candidates who accompanied her inauguration to which Ebrard did not appear.

By leading the five surveys carried out, Sheinbaum is “unquestionably” the chosen one, reported Alfonso Durazo, president of the National Council of Morena, party of president Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

June 2nd



A favorite since the beginning of the campaign, Sheinbaum will face Gálvez, a 60-year-old senator and businesswoman of indigenous origin, for the presidency on June 2, who on Sunday was anointed as a candidate for a coalition of opposition parties.

For now, with no third candidate on the horizon, it will be the first time that two women contest the presidency of a country plagued by drug violence, a plague of femicides and with a long macho tradition.

On average, ten women are murdered daily in Mexico, the main trading partner of the United States and the second Latin American economy after Brazil, according to official data.

The duel between Sheinbaum and Gálvez to succeed Mexico’s first leftist president promises to be a clash of origins, personalities and styles.

Jewish origin



Of Jewish grandparents from Europe, Sheinbaum exhibits a reserved and prudent demeanor. Without charisma, according to his adversaries.

“I am the daughter of 68,” says the former mayor, who claims the heritage of social struggles and never having belonged to the PRI, the old hegemonic party for 70 years in the 20th century.

Coming from the capital’s intellectual bourgeoisie, Sheinbaum promises to continue the policies of López Obrador, whose popularity is around 60% but limited to a single six-year term, according to the Constitution.

He affirms that he will defend the poorest, including indigenous communities, and celebrates the good macroeconomic results of the current government.

Gálvez, often dressed in traditional indigenous garments, is originally from a town in the central state of Hidalgo.

entrepreneur



Xóchitl (flower in the Nahuatl language) was born into a poor family, to an indigenous Otomi father and a mestizo mother.

A successful engineer and entrepreneur, Gálvez does not hesitate to pepper her speeches with profanity.

“My golden rule: I don’t want thieves, or idiots (lazy), or assholes,” he repeated on Monday in an interview with AFP. He also affirms that he will fight violence with “ovaries”.

Gálvez also challenged Sheinbaum to campaign on her own, without the help of the president, who is credited with favoritism for the former mayor.

“She (Sheinbaum) can alone, to tell her: (…) ‘you dedicate yourself to governing and let me be the candidate,'” he told AFP.

Gálvez declares herself liberal and progressive, synthesizing the ideas of the three parties that support her: the economic liberalism of the right-wing PAN, the ideal of social justice of the left-wing PRD, and the institutional heritage of the PRI.

“With me, there will be no turning back to the rights won, both by the LGBTQ+ community and by women,” she promised.

Abortion was completely decriminalized this Wednesday by the Supreme Court of Justice, while equal marriage is legal in all 32 states.

Combative, Xóchitl believes that she can regain ground after having awakened and unified the opposition in just two months of campaigning.

The election of a candidacy opened a crack in the ruling party, which until now looks monolithic around López Obrador.

Leveraged on the president’s approval, Morena is a favorite for the 2024 general elections, a majority in Parliament and ruler in 23 of the 32 Mexican states.