Colombia.- two women were killed In Medellín, the events occurred in commune 8, in the capital of Antioquia.

The women were identified as 28-year-old Melisa and 25-year-old Mariana and according to the official report, it was a girl who reported the discovery.

Melisa was a manicurist and was attacked with a firearm in an alleyHer daughter, an 8-year-old girl, notified her grandmother about the attack against her mother and under her own means they transferred Melisa to a medical center.

Melisa had been found on public roads and upon arrival at the hospital, she died due to the seriousness of her injuries, indicated the report from the Secretary of Security.

Hours later, another woman was murdered in Villa Hermosa, the victim was identified as Marianawho was inside a parked vehicle when she was approached by a man who caused her injuries with a traumatic weapon.

The woman was also transferred to a health center, but died from her injuries. Both cases are being investigated by the authorities.