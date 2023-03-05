An Arab person was robbed by two women who hosted them in his house, after they managed to reach a drawer near his bed, in which he was keeping 40 thousand dirhams, so he went to them and confronted them about what happened, but they denied the validity of his accusation against them.

When they appeared before the misdemeanor court, they were imprisoned for three months and fined the stolen amount.

The facts of the case stated that the victim hosted the two (two African) defendants in his house, and that they took advantage of his preoccupation in the kitchen, entered his bedroom, and one of them opened a drawer (comodeno) next to his bed, and seized the amount in it, except that she left her handprint on the front of the drawer from the outside. .

The two defendants had asked their host to take them to their residence in Jebel Ali, and he responded to them. When he returned to his residence, he discovered that the amount had disappeared from the drawer, so he returned to the place where he had taken them, and asked them to return the amount, but they denied the theft, so he informed the police.

The police launched an investigation and took the necessary measures, including removing fingerprints from the place. It found fingerprints belonging to the two suspects, and the first had left its mark on the outer façade of the drawer in which the victim was keeping the money.

In the investigations of the Public Prosecution, the victim confirmed that the two defendants took advantage of his preoccupation with preparing hospitality, and infiltrated his bedroom. Despite the defendants’ denial of what was attributed to them, the court affirmed its confidence in what was proven in the seizure report and the testimony of the victim, and the report of the General Department of Criminal Evidence in Dubai Police that their fingerprints were in the place, and specifically the place where the victim was keeping the amount, which established its certainty. They stole it, and ruled to convict them and punish them with imprisonment for three months, and a fine of 40,000 dirhams.