Two women, a mother aged 75 and 42, were injured early this morning when an explosion occurred in their home, located on the ninth floor of a 13-story building, at 42 Arzobispo Morcillo Street in the Fuencarral-El Pardo district of Madrid, the police reported. a spokesperson for Madrid EmergenciesIt happened at four in the morning.

Firefighters from Madrid City Council have rescued two people from inside the house, both with second-degree burns. The 75-year-old woman has 20% of her body surface burned and the 42-year-old, 60%. They have been treated by Samur-PC and Summa 112 and transferred in serious condition to La Paz hospital. In addition, the paramedics have treated a 25-year-old woman, a resident of the flat next to the one where the explosion occurred, with an anxiety attack, and two other 54-year-olds also living in the building with anxiety attacks. The rest of the residents have not suffered any injuries.

Firefighters have checked the structure of the building, which has not suffered any damage, and also all the other floors. They are now clearing the ninth floor of rubble. The Municipal Police Air Support Section has begun to work with drones to assist the Fire Department.

A lot of debris and carpentry material has been thrown out, thrown onto the exterior by two facades of the building. Firefighters from Madrid City Council, Samur-PC, Summa 112, Municipal Police, National Police and Samur Social are working on the scene. Given the situation and in order to coordinate all the teams that are working, the firefighters have declared what is called a complex incident procedure (PIC).

