Absurd and bizarre, that’s what Hamp Harmsen calls the action of two strange women who plucked his cat Lex from a terrace in broad daylight. Two days later, every trace of the animal thieves and his own pet is still missing. “What is this now? Who would bring a cat?” he wonders in astonishment.
Pam Pauwels
Latest update:
29-06-23, 19:50
#women #run #outdoor #cat #Lex #animal #kidnapped
