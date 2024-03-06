Two women workers in the administration of the Technological University of Guadalajara (UTEG) were murdered this Wednesday afternoon inside the campus located in the city of Guadalajara, on the Olympic campus, about five kilometers from the center of the capital of Jalisco. . According to the first reports, a man outside the institution entered the facilities with two bladed weapons, presumably a knife and an axe, attacked the two women and left a man injured.

The alleged attacker, approximately 20 years old, has been detained by the authorities, while the authorities deploy an operation to secure the area. The events occurred this Wednesday afternoon at the UTEG, on the campus located on Marcelino García Barragán Boulevard, on the corner of the Olympic Road, in the Atlas neighborhood of Guadalajara.

According to some witnesses, and the first information from local authorities, a man who was not part of the campus entered the university and began attacking the people inside, including students who were in classes and administrative staff. The aggressor murdered two women, administrative workers, and injured a man who is allegedly the student coordinator. Local press reports suggest that the man also caused injuries.

[Información en desarrollo…]

