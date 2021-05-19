Two women were killed and five more injured in a bus shelling in California. On Wednesday, May 19, reports New york post…

It is noted that a special bus “for parties”, which was ambushed on the eastern highway of the city of Oakland, located in California. The intruder fired several shots on the move from the car. As a result, one woman died on the spot, and the second died in the hospital.

In total, the suspect fired about 70 shots.

The bus driver managed to deliver the vehicle with the broken windows to the Auckland Police Station.

Relatives of the victims reported that the girls celebrated their birthday. One of the victims was a 19-year-old mother, who left behind a 3-year-old child.

At the moment, the identity of the suspect has not been established.

Earlier, on May 16, it became known that as a result of the shooting in New York in the Bronx area, at least five people were injured.